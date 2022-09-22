Get ready for a new wave of Renaissance hype now that rumors of Beyoncé's impending tour have been shared. It's been years since Bey took to global stages with husband Jay-Z for their On The Run II Tour in 2018, and with a new album storming international charts, the BeyHive has been asking when tour dates would be announced. There hasn't been confirmation quite yet, but Page Six got the gossip mill churning when they reported about the arrival of the Renaissance Tour.

According to the outlet, Bey & Co. have been locking in arenas and stadiums as they map out the singer's schedule.



Page Six's "source" claimed that booking the Renaissance Tour is underway and Beyoncé will allegedly hit the road in 2023. Another source told the outlet that we should receive an official announcement "in the coming weeks." When contacted to confirm or deny the rumors, the singer's rep reportedly didn't respond.

It is expected that Renaissance will receive a series treatment, as Beyoncé has shared that her No. 1 hit album is only "Part 1." While Bey did a tour with Hov four years ago, her fans haven't seen her fly solo since her Formation Tour takeover in 2016.

People have already begun cracking jokes about the expected ticket prices for the Renaissance Tour, so check out a few reactions below.

