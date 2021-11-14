We're practically halfway through November. In a matter of time, we'll be diving into the holiday season and a much-needed break to spend time with family and friends. However, it also means that we're inching towards the end of the year and there are a few artists who appear to be revving up for the release of new music, many of them A-listers that we haven't heard from since the pandemic started. Most are likely waiting for 2022 to drop a new album but fortunately, some have offered a taste of what's to come.

Beyoncé has surprisingly brought plenty of new music to fans in the years since Lemonade including her joint effort with Jay-Z, Everything Is Love. However, she's also blessed fans with some solo music in the form of the Lion King soundtrack. Her latest release is another contribution to a soundtrack in support of King Richard. On Friday, she blessed fans with her latest single, "Be Alive."

Meanwhile, The Weeknd has been on a heavy feature run. Following collabs with Kanye West, Swedish House Mafia, and Post Malone, he's back with ROSALÍA for her latest single, "LA FAMA."

Along with both Beyoncé and The Weeknd, we also highlighted even more music off of Summer Walker's new album, Still Over It.