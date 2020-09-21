This is the most we've heard Beyoncé talk in years...

The superstar singer's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson organized a Celebrity Corny Jokes segment for the virtual Where Art Can Occur celebration this weekend and, while Bey contributed to it, her joke didn't go without blank stares and embarrassed statements from both Blue Ivy and Tina herself. She's definitely not a comedian.

"Why does Snoop Dogg need an umbrella?" asked Beyoncé for the segment, going makeup-free for a more casual look. "No, no, that voice," interrupted Blue Ivy, coming into the shot and attempting to put her hand over her mom's mouth. "No. Mom, the voice, no. NO! NO!"

She went on to finish the joke, answering: "Fo' drizzle... my nizzle."

Yikes. Crickets...

Even Tina, introduced as Tina The Savage, had something to say about the joke. Rather, Tina pointed out that Beyoncé was half-assing her delivery, urging her to put some make-up on for the big event.

"Hi, Bey. I really appreciate you doing this joke because I know how busy you are, but can't you like ... will you just put on some makeup and get in some good light and stuff, cause you ... it's the gala, girl," said Tina.

Obliging, Beyoncé re-shot the video in a better light, putting on some makeup after her mother's complaint. The joke was still terrible but, at the end of the day, that was kind of the whole point.

Megan Thee Stallion also contributed her comedienne skills to the gala, telling a joke about a golfer packing an extra pair of pants because he "had a hole in one". Again, crickets.

[via]