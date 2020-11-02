Arguably the hardest working person in show business, Beyoncé's recent appearance in British Vogue revealed some interesting tidbits about the singer's future plans. Following nearly two decades of domination, it looks like she's planning on slowing down in foreseeable future to enjoy the family life and the fruits of her labor.

Bey offered plenty more insight into her life including an incredibly random tidbit of information about bees. We all know that she's Queen B to her dedicated fanbase, the BeyHive. Apparently, the name is much more literal than anyone might've expected. Beyonce explained that she owns beehives at her house that produce honey for her daughters.

"I know it’s random, but I have two beehives. Real ones. I’ve had them at my house for a while now. I have around 80,000 bees and we make hundreds of jars of honey a year. I started the beehives because my daughters, Blue and Rumi, both have terrible allergies, and honey has countless healing properties," she admitted before Edward Enninful noted, "So, you really are Queen B!" Evidently, Beyoncé has also been doing her part in protecting the bees.

It's been an incredibly busy year for Beyoncé whose cover of British Vogue was in support of her Ivy Park x Adidas collection. She also dropped off her Disney+ movie, Black Is King which served as the visual accompaniment to 2019's The Lion King: The Gift.

