Beyoncé is a little over a week away from the release of her highly anticipated new album, Renaissance. It seems like there might not be another album in rotation for the remainder of the summer once Bey drops.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Today, Beyoncé hit the 'Gram to reveal the official tracklist for Renaissance. The album will consist of 16 songs in total, including the lead single, "Break My Soul." Unfortunately, she didn't unveil any features, producers, or other information regarding the tracklist. However, there are a few titles that have grabbed fans' attention. "Alien Superstar," and "America Has A Problem" specifically sparked curiosity among her fanbase.

Upon unveiling the tracklist last month, Beyoncé shared some insight into the creation of the project. She explained that she was working on the project during a "scary time for the world... when little else was moving."

"My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are," she wrote.

We'll keep you posted on any more information surrounding Beyoncé's album. Renaissance drops on July 29th.

1. I'm That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off The Sofa

9. Virgo's Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up In Your Mind

14. America Has A Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance