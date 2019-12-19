Beyoncé hit up a Los Angeles karaoke party thrown by famous jeweller Lorraine Schwartz and Schwartz's sister, Ofira Sandberg. The event, which was held at popular karaoke lounge The Blind Dragon, had a guest list including the likes of Kim Kardashian and Tiffany Haddish. Bey attended the party with her mother, Tina Knowles, who belted out Chaka Khan's "I Feel for You" while Bey reportedly danced on a couch, a source told Page Six. While it has not been confirmed whether Ms. Kim took to the stage, Ms. Haddish settled on Tina Turner's "Proud Mary" as her song of choice. Artist DJ Cassidy was also in attendance, and had the pleasure of being unexpectedly joined by Nelly to perform the rapper's own hit song "Hot In Herre." The evening concluded with party hosts Lorraine and Ofira's duet rendition of Christmas classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” by Mariah Carey, which just hit #1 on the Hot 100 this holiday season for the first time since its release 25 years ago in 1994. The night sounds super fun to be honest, and we'd kill to see Beyoncé bop to her mom doing karaoke.

Bey has been a busy lady these days, hitting up all the hottest parties in town. On Saturday, with Kim K in attendance on this occasion as well, Beyoncé attended Diddy's 50th birthday party with husband Jay-Z. Fellow attendees included Kim's husband, Kanye West, as well as Dr. Dre, Cardi B, Offset, Pharell Williams, and many more. Lorraine Schwartz even posted the above photo of Beyoncé donning her jewels at Diddy's birthday bash.