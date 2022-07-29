Beyoncé is back in action with her latest body of work, Renaissance. The new album leaps deeper into the sounds of house and dance music, as "Break My Soul" suggested upon its release. Prior to the album's release, Bey shared the official album credits that detailed some of the contributors to the project. Jay-Z and Drake were among those who extended their talents to the project but Bey just released the official production credits for each song.



It shouldn't be any surprise that The-Dream and Tricky Stewart played a large role in the project, but there are also significant contributions from Mike Dean, Nova Wav, No I.D., and more. What's most interesting is that Bey actually has production credits on each of the song. Though there isn't any detailed account of her contributions, it's safe to say that Beyoncé led the direction of the project, from the lyrics to the sounds used.

“I’m That Girl”

Beyoncé, Kelman Duran

Co-produced by Mike Dean “Cozy”

Beyoncé, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Honey Dijon

Co-produced by Mike Dean “Alien Superstar”

Beyoncé, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Honey Dijon

Co-produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mike Dean “Cuff It”

Beyoncé, Nova Wav

Co-produced by Rissi, Raphael Saadiq “Energy” featuring Beam

Beyoncé, Skrillex, Beam, Al Cres “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé, The-Dream, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart

Co-produced by Jens Christian Isaken “Church Girl”

Beyoncé, The-Dream, No I.D. “Plastic off the Sofa”

Beyoncé, Syd “Virgo’s Groove”

Beyoncé, Leven Kali “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Tems

Beyoncé, P2J

Co-produced by GuiltyBeatz “Heated”

Beyoncé, Jahaan Sweet, Neenyo, Sevn Thomas, Boi-1da

Co-produced by Cadenza “Thique”

Beyoncé, Hit-Boy

Co-produced by Lil Ju “All Up in Your Mind”

Beyoncé, Bah

Co-produced by BloodPop, A.G. Cook, Mike Dean, S1AO, Jameil Aoessey “America Has a Problem”

Beyoncé, The-Dream

Co-produced by Mike Dean “Pure/Honey”

Beyoncé, Nova Wav, BloodPop “Summer Renaissance"

Beyoncé, Nova Wav

Co-produced by Mike Dean

