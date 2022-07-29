Beyoncé is back in action with her latest body of work, Renaissance. The new album leaps deeper into the sounds of house and dance music, as "Break My Soul" suggested upon its release. Prior to the album's release, Bey shared the official album credits that detailed some of the contributors to the project. Jay-Z and Drake were among those who extended their talents to the project but Bey just released the official production credits for each song.


Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It shouldn't be any surprise that The-Dream and Tricky Stewart played a large role in the project, but there are also significant contributions from Mike Dean, Nova Wav, No I.D., and more. What's most interesting is that Bey actually has production credits on each of the song. Though there isn't any detailed account of her contributions, it's safe to say that Beyoncé led the direction of the project, from the lyrics to the sounds used.

Check out the full production credits below via Complex

  1. “I’m That Girl”
    Beyoncé, Kelman Duran
    Co-produced by Mike Dean
  2. “Cozy”
    Beyoncé, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Honey Dijon
    Co-produced by Mike Dean
  3. “Alien Superstar”
    Beyoncé, Chris Penny, Luke Solomon, Honey Dijon
    Co-produced by Terius “The-Dream” Gesteelde-Diamant, Mike Dean
  4. “Cuff It”
    Beyoncé, Nova Wav
    Co-produced by Rissi, Raphael Saadiq
  5. “Energy” featuring Beam
    Beyoncé, Skrillex, Beam, Al Cres
  6. “Break My Soul”
    Beyoncé, The-Dream, Christopher “Tricky” Stewart
    Co-produced by Jens Christian Isaken
  7. “Church Girl”
    Beyoncé, The-Dream, No I.D.
  8. “Plastic off the Sofa”
    Beyoncé, Syd
  9. “Virgo’s Groove”
    Beyoncé, Leven Kali
  10. “Move” featuring Grace Jones and Tems
    Beyoncé, P2J
    Co-produced by GuiltyBeatz
  11. “Heated”
    Beyoncé, Jahaan Sweet, Neenyo, Sevn Thomas, Boi-1da
    Co-produced by Cadenza
  12. “Thique”
    Beyoncé, Hit-Boy
    Co-produced by Lil Ju
  13. “All Up in Your Mind”
    Beyoncé, Bah
    Co-produced by BloodPop, A.G. Cook, Mike Dean, S1AO, Jameil Aoessey
  14. “America Has a Problem
    Beyoncé, The-Dream
    Co-produced by Mike Dean
  15. “Pure/Honey”
    Beyoncé, Nova Wav, BloodPop
  16. “Summer Renaissance"
    Beyoncé, Nova Wav
    Co-produced by Mike Dean

