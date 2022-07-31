Beyoncé Reminds Us She's 1 Of 1 On "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"

Beyoncé began her RENAISSANCE earlier this weekend with the official arrival of her seventh studio album, which is expected to move 275 - 315K equivalent units during its first week out.

The 16-track effort is highly likely to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's chart, making the mother of three the first female artist to achieve such a feat in 2022 so far.

While we've already spotlighted titles like "BREAK MY SOUL," "ENERGY," and "CHURCH GIRL," today we've got another fan-favourite in the form of "ALIEN SUPERSTAR," which samples Foremost Poets' "Moonraker" and Right Said Fred's "I'm Too Sexy."

"I'm too classy for this world, forever, I'm that girl / Feed you diamonds and pearls, ooh, baby," Beyoncé reminds us on the chorus. "I'm too classy to be touched, I paid them all in dust / I'm stingy with my love, ooh, baby."

Stream "ALIEN SUPERSTAR" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music news updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm one of one, I'm number one, I'm the only one

Don't even waste your time trying to compete with me

No one else in this world can think like me

I'm twisted, I'll contradict it

Keep him addicted, lies on his lips, I lick it