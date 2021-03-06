In the early hours of Friday morning, social media sensation Lyric Chanel passed away at age 13 after a long and difficult battle with brain cancer and Anaplastic Ependymoma. Prior to her passing she had undergone four brain surgeries as well as countless other procedures. Lyric was often regarded as a pillar of strength, resilience, and positivity on social media due to her ability to keep her head up through even the most difficult times. Her upbeat, carefree attitude is one of the many reasons why she was so adored by celebrities like Beyoncé and Cardi B.

Lyric made it known that she was a big Beyoncé fan and Bey would always come through for her, often offering her gifts from Ivy Park or personalized mail. After hearing of Lyric’s passing, Beyoncé created a heartfelt tribute for her that was posted as an unlisted video on YouTube as well as on her website.

In the video, Beyoncé sings a medley of her own songs, including “Brown Skin Girl,” “Halo,” and “Love On Top.” Pictures and videos of Lyric play alongside the music, with Beyoncé writing the message, “Rest in peace Lyric Chanel.” “I love you with all my heart,” Beyoncé says at the very end of the video. Many fans noted how touching it was that Bey sang all of the songs herself for Lyric’s tribute rather than just remixing them.

Rest in peace, Lyric.