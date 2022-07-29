The wait is over. This morning, Beyoncé came through with her latest studio album, Renaissance, in its entirety, though it didn't come without a few hiccups. A few days ago, the album leaked in its entirety after physical copies started to appear on European shelves. Still, the BeyHive's loyalty is too strong to deny and they held out until its official release.



Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

"So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I Can't think yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy," Beyonce said in response to the leaks.

The wait was evidently worth it, as many of her fans expressed praise for the body of work. Songs like "Church Girl and "I'm That Girl" earned massive praise off the rip. Overall, fans are excited to enter August with some new heat from Queen Bey.

Check out some of the best reactions to Beyoncé's new album.