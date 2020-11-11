Beyoncé and Peloton have announced that they will be partnering to create a series of themed workouts to commemorate homecoming season, the annual festivity-filled celebration that students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) wait all year long to celebrate each fall. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, homecoming events have largely been held online or postponed, however Beyoncé and Peloton are coming through with a series of themed workouts that pay tribute to HBCU homecoming season.

Beyoncé’s iconic Coachella concert film was also titled “Homecoming,” and her Peloton collaboration will include cycling, running, strength, boot camp, and yoga classes, all in accordance with an overarching “Homecoming” theme. But wait, there’s more-- Yoncé and Peloton are granting two-year digital memberships to students at 10 HBCUs across the country, including Howard University, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and others. Peloton reported that Bey was the most-requested artist among its 3.6 million users, prompting the collab.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” said Beyoncé in a statement about the new venture. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Beyonce performing at Coachella in 2018 - Larry Busacca/Getty Images

The collaboration will go live by the end of November, and even those who are not Peloton members can gain a preview of Bey's content via the Peleton app's 30-day free trial. The collaboration offers a perfect opportunity to sport pieces from Beyonce's latest IVY PARK "Drip 2" line, which was released last month.

