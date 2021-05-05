It goes without saying that Beyoncé is the prototype for what it means to be a pop icon — music, fashion, film, philanthropy, art and activism are just some of the worlds where she wears the title of "Queen Bey." However, there was a point when she was just a member in a burgeoning R&B quarter-turned-trio by the name of Destiny's Child in the '90s, a time period dominated by another female pop group: The Spice Girls.

Many who watched episode six of Selena: The Series may have peeped a pre-fame baby Bey meeting the late Tejano music icon during a chance encounter, but it was actually Victoria Beckham who let the world know how much Beyoncé was manifesting 'Girl Power' while on the come-up.



Image: George De Sota/Liaison/Getty

Speaking with the Breaking Beauty podcast via Dear Media, Posh Spice says of being a source of inspiration for the biggest pop star out, "I met Beyoncé a few years ago, and she actually said to me, ‘It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl and proud to be who I am.'" She followed up by stating her approval of the co-sign, further adding, "When someone like Beyoncé, who is so iconic and was such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that’s quite something."

Both The Spice Girls and Destiny's Child garnered a handful of number one singles, landed a bunch of major brand endorsements, spearheaded questionable-yet-iconic '90s fashions moments and ultimately created a lane for women in music that allowed for girl groups after them to prosper at even greater lengths. In short, it makes a lot of sense for The Spice Girls to be one of Beyoncé's core influences.

Image: Tim Roney/Getty Images