Beyoncé Lets Her Freak Flag Fly On "CHURCH GIRL"

Now that the world has had some time to properly digest Beyoncé's RENAISSANCE album, several tracks have begun to emerge as fan favourites – most notably the project's seventh title, "CHURCH GIRL."

Based on the song's name alone, one might expect a more wholesome anthem, but instead, Queen B gave us a sample-heavy piece that's sure to have fans "[shaking] that ass and them pretty tig ol' bitties."

"You could be my daddy if you want to," the mother of three cheekily teases on the post-chorus. "You could get it tatted if you want to."

Elsewhere, she sings, "Must be the cash 'cuz it ain't your face / It must be the cash 'cuz it ain't your face / Now spin that cash a little harder / And she might let you dive in the water."

The catchy song samples "Center Thy Will" from The Clark Sisters, "Where They At" by DJ Jimi, Lyn Collins' "Think (About It)" and The Showboys' "Drag Rap (Triggerman)," and was produced by No I.D., The-Dream, Bey herself, and Stuart White.

Quotable Lyrics:

You could be my daddy if you want to

You, you could be my daddy if you want to

You could get it tatted if you want to

You, you could get it tatted if you want to

Put your lighters in the sky, get this motherf*cker litty

She gon' shake that ass and them pretty tig ol' bitties