It's Grammys weekend, which translates to the star-studded affair that is the annual Roc Nation Brunch ahead of "music's biggest night."

Naturally, Jay-Z took up his usual post at the helm of the festivities alongside the likes of Diddy, Meek Mill, Kevin Hart, Juan Perez, and Kareem "Biggs" Burke among others.

Beyoncé reportedly made a late arrival, as is the norm, as she mingled among former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams while taking the time to pose alongside her husband for a few flicks.

Notably, Megan Thee Stallion made her Roc Nation Brunch debut as she posed alongside the likes of Ella Mai and Rihanna who also popped up at the event this year.

Other attendees included Miguel, 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Joey Bada$$, and Lauren London. Last year, the actress attended the brunch alongside the late Nipsey Hussle. This time around, the now-familiar photo that she took alongside Hussle was hung up on a wall at the party in Nip's memory while she attended alongside Nipsey's younger sister Samantha Smith. Earlier this month, London appeared in a new PUMA campaign that found her reciting a poem penned by Smith in her first promotional appearance since Nipsey's tragic shooting death last year.