Beyoncè is taking a pause from running the world to spend quality time with her husband, Jay-Z and their three children on a $200 million mega yacht. According to reports, the couple kicked off their vacation on the coast of Croatia via a luxury yacht named Faith. The famous boat was designed with the rich and famous in mind and charters for prices starting at $1.3 million a week in the summer and $1.5 million a week in the winter.

The Carter family vacation comes on the heels of the "Break My Soul" singer making history once again with her highly anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, scoring the highest first-week numbers for a woman in 2022. Not to mention that every song on Bey's new album has landed on the Hot 100 charts, with "BMS" owning the number one spot. Renaissance reached 179M streams in its first week, marking the largest streaming week for a female artist this year and the largest amount of weekly streams of Beyoncé's career so far.

Jay-Z, Blue Ivy and Beyonce Knowles attend the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

After her album leaked a week earlier than its initial release date, the Grammy Award winning star penned a note to her fans, thanking them for the support, loyalty and patience throughout the years. Beyonce wrote, "So, the album leaked, and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together. I've never seen anything like it. I can't thank ya'll enough for your love and protection. Thank you for your unwavering support. Thank you for being patient. We are going to take our time and enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy. I love you deep."

As for Jay-Z, the 52-year old mogul has been running his empire while dipping and dabbing into music on the side. Hov is set to be featured on DJ Khaled's upcoming album God Did, available this Friday.

[Via]