Beyoncé, Jay Z, & Childish Gambino Create A Track That Is Definitely A "MOOD 4 EVA"

There are plenty of songs, memes, and moments that people have considered a "mood," but Beyoncé has linked up with husband Jay Z and her The Lion King co-star Donald Glover to encompass that feeling in "MOOD 4 EVA." The feel-good, up-tempo track is featured on the Lemonade singer's curated album The Lion King: The Gift and was produced by both Bey and DJ Khaled.

Beyoncé wanted to make sure that The Gift was a "love letter to Africa," and the production of "MOOD 4 EVA" does just that. The hip hop track at its core is steeped in African rhythms, sounds, and background vocals; something that Childish Gambino also introduces more so when he comes in at the bridge. Jay Z made a few references on his verse, including giving a nod to the late Nipsey Hussle while also poking fun at himself by mentioning the meme where he's shown rocking a helmet on a jet ski. Let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Helmet, on a jetski, you know the vibes

Hit my head, forget I'm me (I love it), oh my God

Without the God in the XY (Yeah, yeah)

I'm afraid the whole game would be colonized (Yeah, yeah)

The marathon will be televised for N.I.P.​

'Cause true kings don't die, we multiply, peace