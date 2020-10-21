Days after her Black is King collaborator Tiwa Savage made a public plea for her to speak out on the injustices against Nigerian citizens, Beyoncé has made a statement about the "#EndSARS" movement. Beyoncé has regularly used her platform to speak out against police brutality, inequity, and inequality, so it was expected that the music icon would lend her voice to this cause.



Theo Wargo / Staff / Getty Images

"I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria," Beyoncé wrote in a message posted to her Instagram account. On Tuesday (October 20), numerous reports surfaced that protesters in Nigeria were being openly shot in the streets by police. Videos also surfaced showing people begging for mercy and help.

"We have been working on partnerships with youth organizations to support those protesting for change," Bey continued. "We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you." In Lekki, Lagos, witnesses told reporters that they were kneeling in a surrender position when police opened fire. Check out a few social media posts about what's going on in Nigeria below along with Beyoncé's message.

[via]