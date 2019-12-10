If you've ever been on Twitter, there's a good chance that a clip from a 2001 interview with Destiny's Child has popped up on your feed. The clip tends to periodically surface because all three members of the group appeared to be high out of their minds when they gave their answers for which animal they would choose to be for one day. The hilarity reached its widest audience when someone tweeted it with the caption: "I'm convinced destiny's child smoked so many blunts before this interview. Beyoncé "i love whales" is iconic."

Every sentence that comes out of the singers' mouths builds a stronger case that they were off the ganja. While Kelly Rowland is dumbfounded by the interviewer's question, Beyoncé chimes in with a confident answer. "I know what I'd be... a whale," she asserts amidst her concerted gum-chewing. "I love whales. I've loved whales since I was a little girl." Kelly corroborates this statement by saying that Bey "wants to touch one one day." After this whale fixation raised suspicion, the most incriminating moment comes when Michelle Williams explains why she would want to swap places with a black panther. "So I can creep through the wilderness and I like the way, when they walk, their backs go like that..." she says, dramatically dragging out the words to emulate the animal's sly movements. "...and when they STEP, they step better than I do, they step with a stride."

Despite all the evidence that suggests the contrary, Beyoncé insisted in her new cover story for Elle that Destiny's Child was not high during this interview. Elle's piece featured a Q&A portion with fans and one asked: "If you could be an animal for a day, would you still be a whale?" Bey immediately picked up on the reference and re-emphasized "I still love whales. And I love being in the ocean. And that video was after a 16-hour press day. Not marijuana!!"

There you have it. The suspicions have been debunked, but believe what you will.