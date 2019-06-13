It's not every day that Beyoncé sits down for an interview. As a matter of fact, the singer rarely takes the time to chat the press, especially on camera, but she recently did just that for Own TV. The network reportedly caught up with the international superstar backstage at the Wearable Art Gala where she talked about the importance of the event, saying that's it's special because her entire family gets involved

"This is one of the only red carpets I get to do with my family," she said. "My daughter gets to dress up and my husband...this year it’s Lion King which, obviously I play Nala. So it’s the first time I’m doing any appearance as a person that stars in The Lion King, which is something that I grew up watching and I’m so excited for my kids to see but it means even more to share this experience and culture of The Lion King with my mother and my family."

The singer also took the time to share kind words about her mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and her step-father, Richard Lawson. "My mother and Richard believe that art is a representation of our history. Right now there's a shift and these incredibly talented emerging black artists are getting their dues. I love so many great African American artists, so I'm just super excited that these young black artists are getting their dues."

"My mother just praised being black and made sure we were proud and we were very aware of our roots," Beyoncé said. "We saw how beautiful and profound black women were, and how different we were and how you couldn't put us in one box...My mother has always been an entrepreneur and she's taking that and teaching young women that they can be entrepreneurs. She's exposing them to things that they probably would never see. She dedicates her life to it and she's found the perfect partner, Richard, who also is just a kind, honest, beautiful human being that also dedicates his life to the well-being of these kids. It's about the impact you've had on this earth. My mother always believed that every person in the world has a purpose and I think her gift is helping realize that purpose a lot faster."