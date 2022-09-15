There's not much that Beyonce can't do, or hasn't done. After releasing her critically acclaimed seventh studio album Renaissance earlier this year, the Queen kicked off another era of groundbreaking excellence. Mrs. Knowles-Carter recently made history once again by being inducted into the Guinness World Records Hall of Fame.

Beyonce Coachella 2018- Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

According to reports, the mom of three landed more than a dozen entries in this year’s book, including first act to debut at number one with their first first six studio albums and highest annual earnings for a female singer. Beyonce also topped the world renowned list of most current Twitter engagements (retweets) for a female musician. Sharing accolades with her husband Jay-Z, Queen Bey and Hov hold the record for “Highest earning couple in Hollywood ever.”The "Alien Superstar" singer's accolades comes just week after Renaissance made history as the seventh-biggest streaming debut among all albums in 2022, and Beyoncé's largest streaming week ever. Last month, Bey took to Instagram to celebrate all of the songs from her latest album landing on the Hot 100 Chart.

Beyonce joins the likes of BTS, Simone Biles and Greta Thunberg as Guinness World Record Hall of Fame inductees. Elsewhere in this year's book, Billie Eilish topped the list book for “Most consecutive Grammy nominations for Record of the Year (female)” and “Youngest person to win the ‘Triple Crown’ of film music awards.”

Congrats to all the artists in the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records.



