It's been a big week for R&B, and our R&B Season playlist has been updated accordingly.

First and foremost, tracks off of Beyoncé's new album Renaissance take up a whopping four spots on our list. The top slot goes to "Energy," a track featuring Beam in which Bey samples Big Freedia and Kelis. The track's made some headline's already after Kelis had some things to say about her sample. While the "Milkshake" singer might not be happy about the use of her song, it's hard to deny that "Energy" is a hit.

Next up is "New To You," a track from Calvin Harris in which the producer taps the talents of Normani, Tinashe, and Offset. Harris explained his approach to collaborations on New Music Daily: "It's like completely like no pressure. Like, I'll give you a platform if you're an artist to go and do this and have a laugh." This laid-back style certainly pays off on the Scottish DJ's new single.

Beyoncé returns in our third spot with "Cozy," a supremely danceable track that's sure to be a mainstay in clubs for a while. On the track, Bey preaches self love, and advises not to mess with her sister.

"Pro" by Day Sulan is up next on our playlist. The sensual track pays homage to Sulan's past career as an exotic dancer, and fittingly samples "I'm N Luv (Wit a Stripper)" by T-Pain.

Rounding out our updates are two more Bey tracks, the other-worldly "Alien Superstar" and No I.D. and The-Dream-produced "Church Girl."

Check it all out below, and let us know what you think of our update in the comments.