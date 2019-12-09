Beyoncé does not have a Las Vegas residency planned after all.

A rep for the singer spoke with Variety, confirming that the reports initially sparked by the LoveBScott website were not true.

The report is “absolutely not true,” the rep tells the publication.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Previously, "sources" revealed that Beyoncé had plans to announce the official residency in 2020 and that the residency would make Beyoncé the highest-paid entertainer in the city.

If reports were true, it would have been Beyoncé's first residency since performing a series of shows at the Wynn las Vegas' Encore Theater in 2009, staging the live album I Am... Yours: An Intimate Performance at Wynn las vegas. All the while, fans maintain that Beyoncé would only set up any sort of touring vehicle with an album in tow. Without one in sight, a residency would have been pretty out of the ordinary.

Currently, a number of stars occupy residencies in the city with Mariah Carey, Gwen Stefani, Lady Gaga, and Janet Jackson among them.

The next year will add even more to the rotation with Christina Aguilera, Bruno Mars and Diana Ross among the lineup of talent slated to kick off residencies in 2020.