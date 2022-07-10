As we eagerly await the arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album, the mother of three has given us a gift that's almost as good to enjoy in the form of a new IVY PARK x Adidas collaboration.

On Friday, July 8th, the brands delivered the first look at their upcoming IVYTOPIA drop, which they've described as a selection of summer-ready pieces that fuse "natural and organic elements with futuristic details and shapes."

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

As Complex notes, designs include metallic swimwear, crystal-print reversible bombers, long-sleeve mesh dresses, and of course, a summer staple – bucket hats.

Queen B also delivered a selection of new footwear, including a futuristic imagining of the Savage sneaker, as well as the Ultra Boost and Stan Smith.





"IVYTOPIA is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion," IVY PARK and Adidas shared in a statement. "It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you."

The upcoming drop (available on the Adidas website on July 21st and in select stores the next day) will include pieces for men, women, and children in a wide array of sizes.

Just a week after her new collection arrives, Beyoncé will deliver her highly-anticipated album, which was led by the first single, "BREAK MY SOUL" earlier this summer.

"Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world," the 40-year-old wrote in her mission statement. "My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration."

Check out the IVYTOPIA teaser video below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more streetwear news updates.





[Via]