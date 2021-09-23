Earlier this month, Beyoncé rang in her 40th birthday with a worldwide fanbase who was ready and willing to share messages to, and about, the singer. We haven't heard much from the mother of three as far as new music is concerned, but Beyoncé did recently appear in a Tiffany & Co. ad alongside her husband of 12 years, Jay-Z.

Her celebratory day may have been weeks ago, but on Thursday (September 23), Beyoncé returned to her website and shared a reflective message about turning 40.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

“I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages. I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps," wrote the singer. "Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists, and your well wishes, I will cherish forever. I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“This is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment,” she said. “It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.”

Check out the post below.