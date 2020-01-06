Beyoncé arrived fashionably late to the 2020 Golden Globes last night, alongside her husband, Jay-Z. They skipped out on the red carpet and walked in once the ceremony had already begun. Their bodyguard escorted them to their seats as he held two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne so they wouldn't have to drink the Moët & Chandon being poured at the event. They were seen mingling with the other celebs at their table, but many people on Twitter believe that Bey was indifferent toward the whole ordeal. She was there to pick up her gold statue if The Lion King's "Spirit" happened to win for Best Original Song (it didn't), and that was all.

The fact that she didn't stand up when Joaquin Phoenix won his award fueled this suspicion. When Phoenix won for Best Actor In a Drama Motion Picture for his role in Joker, the whole room rose, but Bey was seen comfortably seated. Some got a laugh from her head peaking out behind Phoenix when the camera showed him going to accept his trophy, but many others called her out for being disrespectful. One Twitter user claimed that her refusal to stand was "thoroughly distasteful." On the other hand, many came to Bey's defense and suggested that her dress may have made standing a difficult task for her. She wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with enormous metallic gold puffy sleeves that some argued could have been distracting or obstructive if she stood.

Read both sides of the debate below.