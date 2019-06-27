No matter how old you are, your parents will always find a way to do things that playfully get on your nerves. Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles-Lawson has a close relationship with both of her daughters. Even though Beyoncé is worth hundreds of millions of dollars and her husband Jay Z is a billionaire, the eldest Knowles sibling still has her mother do her hair.

In a recent Instagram post, the singer sits in a stylist's chair as Tina shows off her daughter's natural tresses. "I was trimming my baby’s hair today and I am mocking Neal!," Tina wrote in the caption. "Getting on her nerves! Being really annoying." The "Neal" Tina mentioned is Neal Farinah, the celebrity hairstylist who has been working with Beyoncé for over a decade.

In the clip, Tina is having way too much fun showing off Beyoncé's natural hair while simultaneously working her daughter's nerves. “Au naturale darling,” Lawson says in a deep voice. "Au naturale, as Neal would say." Beyoncé doesn't turn around, but you can hear her say, "Mama, that's really annoying...I mean, very annoying." Tina just laughs it off and repeats herself before the clip ends.