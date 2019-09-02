For eight years now, Jay Z's Labour Day weekend Made In America festival has coincided with Beyoncé's birthday, which is September 4. During his headlining performance at the festival in 2017, Jay Z had the crowd sing "Happy Birthday" to his beloved wife. That same night, Queen Bey was presented backstage with a beautiful black and gold cake that went viral for its $3,500 value.

Although Day 2 of MIA fell three days before Bey Day this year, Jay Z still kept up the tradition of celebrating the most important holiday backstage. Beyoncé's birthday surely worthy of being a week-long affair anyway. In videos that surfaced of the backstage party on Sunday, a sizeable group sings "Happy Birthday" for Bey's 38th. The cake isn't as glamorous as the one from 2017, but she looks grateful nonetheless. Jay Z joyfully stands by her side, gripping a massive bottle of Ace of Spades champagne (of course), and then calls out a portion of the crowd for not singing loud enough.

Other notable things that transpired at Made In America festival this past weekend include DaBaby grinding up on Lizzo, Lil Uzi Vert berating a security guard for getting rough with a fan and Beyoncé dispelling pregnancy rumours by toting a bag of D'Ussé.