mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

Hayley Hynes
July 22, 2022 15:00
118 Views
00
1
Beyoncé/SpotifyBeyoncé/Spotify
Beyoncé/Spotify

BREAK MY SOUL (ACAPELLA Version)
Beyoncé

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Queen B delivered the instrumental and acapella versions of her feel-good single earlier today.


The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL."

First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance on the acapella version, and secondly, the "Run The World" singer gave fans a chance to sing along and keep up with her on the instrumental.

Renaissance is due out in a week, on July 29. Production credits list a ton of noteworthy names, including Drake, JAY-Z, Skrillex, The-Dream, Honey Dijon, Labrinth, Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Syd, Lucky Daye, Leven Kali, Dixson, No I.D., and 070 Shake. 

On top of that, it's believed that the forthcoming follow-up to 2016's Lemonade will sample Donna Summer, James Brown, Giorgio Moroder, and more.

Check out Beyoncé's latest versions of "BREAK MY SOUL" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind
Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night
The queens in the front and the doms in the back
Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped
There's a whole lot of people in the house
Tryin' to smoke with the yak in your mouth

Beyoncé new music acapella instrumental break my soul dance music renaissance album rollout female artists
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject