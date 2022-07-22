Beyoncé Bares It All On The Acapella Version Of "BREAK MY SOUL"

The arrival of Beyoncé's Renaissance album is right around the corner, and to help prepare the BeyHive, the Queen herself has dropped off two new versions of last month's hit single, "BREAK MY SOUL."

First, we hear from the mother of three without any music or other vocal assistance on the acapella version, and secondly, the "Run The World" singer gave fans a chance to sing along and keep up with her on the instrumental.

Renaissance is due out in a week, on July 29. Production credits list a ton of noteworthy names, including Drake, JAY-Z, Skrillex, The-Dream, Honey Dijon, Labrinth, Raphael Saadiq, Tems, Syd, Lucky Daye, Leven Kali, Dixson, No I.D., and 070 Shake.

On top of that, it's believed that the forthcoming follow-up to 2016's Lemonade will sample Donna Summer, James Brown, Giorgio Moroder, and more.

Check out Beyoncé's latest versions of "BREAK MY SOUL" below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma let down my hair 'cause I lost my mind

Bey is back and I'm sleepin' real good at night

The queens in the front and the doms in the back

Ain't takin' no flicks but the whole clique snapped

There's a whole lot of people in the house

Tryin' to smoke with the yak in your mouth