Beyoncé, André 3000, & Kanye West Threw The "Party" Of The Decade

When Slick Rick rapped "La-di-da-di, we like to party/We don't cause trouble, we don't bother nobody" over Doug E Fresh's iconic beatboxing, the two Hip-Hop vanguards created a rap classic that would go on to be sampled over 500 times. Twenty-six years after "La Di Da Di" was released, it would go on to be incorporated into a Beyoncé song, which would go on to be one of the best Hip-Hop and R&B crossovers of the 2010s.

"Party," served as the second track on Beyoncé's highly anticipated fourth solo studio album 4, and the warm album cut features mind-blowing contributions from two of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop history: Kanye West and André 3000.



Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Ye handling the production alongside Jeff Bhasker, Beyoncé delivering a soul-warming vocal performance, and Three Stacks absolutely killing one of his characteristically rare features, "Party" was an instant fan-favorite, and the support for the song led it being pushed as 4's third official single. Even though it wasn't able to take home the Grammy award for "Best Rap-Sung Collaboration," Beyoncé, André 3000, Kanye West's rare team-up is still remembered fondly a full decade after its release.

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 4 by listening to "Party" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Set the scene, 3000 degrees

I ain't worried about them, f*ck n*ggas over there

But they worry about me

I got a homeboy named Butter

And another homeboy there, n*gga named Cheese

F*ck with me, baby, I’ll make it milk till it drip down your knees

Spit this sh*t for real-o, Brain Brillo

Kiddo say he looks up to me, this just makes me feel old