Beyoncé, André 3000, & Kanye West Threw The "Party" Of The Decade

Joshua Robinson
June 24, 2021 13:18
Party
Beyoncé Feat. Andre 3000
Produced by Kanye West

Ten years ago, Beyoncé released her fourth solo studio album "4," and it featured the timeless Kanye West and André 3000 collab "Party."


When Slick Rick rapped "La-di-da-di, we like to party/We don't cause trouble, we don't bother nobody" over Doug E Fresh's iconic beatboxing, the two Hip-Hop vanguards created a rap classic that would go on to be sampled over 500 times. Twenty-six years after "La Di Da Di" was released, it would go on to be incorporated into a Beyoncé song, which would go on to be one of the best Hip-Hop and R&B crossovers of the 2010s.

"Party," served as the second track on Beyoncé's highly anticipated fourth solo studio album 4, and the warm album cut features mind-blowing contributions from two of the most influential figures in Hip-Hop history: Kanye West and André 3000.

Kanye West and Andre 3000 of Outkast during 2004 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, United States.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

With Ye handling the production alongside Jeff Bhasker, Beyoncé delivering a soul-warming vocal performance, and Three Stacks absolutely killing one of his characteristically rare features, "Party" was an instant fan-favorite, and the support for the song led it being pushed as 4's third official single. Even though it wasn't able to take home the Grammy award for "Best Rap-Sung Collaboration," Beyoncé, André 3000, Kanye West's rare team-up is still remembered fondly a full decade after its release.

Celebrate the 10-year anniversary of 4 by listening to "Party" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Set the scene, 3000 degrees
I ain't worried about them, f*ck n*ggas over there
But they worry about me
I got a homeboy named Butter
And another homeboy there, n*gga named Cheese
F*ck with me, baby, I’ll make it milk till it drip down your knees
Spit this sh*t for real-o, Brain Brillo
Kiddo say he looks up to me, this just makes me feel old

Beyoncé
