We're not sure how Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson will celebrate her 67th birthday, but Beyoncé and Solange Knowles's mother is known for doing everything in style. It's unbelievable that we've entered a new year and still, many cities globally are under quarantine. The United States's mandates differ from city to city, but it wouldn't take much more than a phone call for the Knowles crew to hop a private jet and take their birthday celebration to another country.



Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images

Nevertheless, Beyoncé emerged on Instagram to send her dear mother well wishes for his big day. She posted a sexy throwback photo of her mom (that Tina previous;y shared) and included a loving message. "Happy birthday to my beloved matriarch! You are my Queen, my heart, my strength, the bone in my spine. You are my inspiration. I hope you have everything in your life that your soul desires. Mama, I love you deep deep!"

Over on Solange's page, the Saint Records founder also shared a few nostalgic pictures of her mother on her Instagram Story where she called Tina a "legend." Check out the famous sisters' posts about their mother below.



