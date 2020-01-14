With award show nominations comes great disappointment. The 2020 Oscars are no exception. The Academy revealed its nominations on Monday morning and people are sounding off with critiques. While Issa Rae was announcing the nominees on The Academy's official livestream, she said "Congratulations to those men" to emphasize the absence of women in the Best Director category. The Best Original Song category also provided reason to be frustrated: Beyoncé and Pharrell were snubbed!

When the Oscars shared its shortlist for Best Original Song back in December, both Beyoncé and Pharrell were recognized. Bey was included for "Spirit" from The Lion King, and Pharrell and Chad Hugo for "Letter to My Godfather" from The Black Godfather. However, their songs weren't deemed strong enough to qualify for nods in the end. Instead, the award will go to either Randy Newman's “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (Toy Story 4), Elton John and Bernie Taupin’s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” (Rocketman), Diane Warren's “I’m Standing With You” (Breakthrough), Idina Menzel’s “Into The Unknown” (Frozen 2) or Cynthia Erivo’s “Stand Up” (Harriet).

"Spirit" appeared on the companion album that Beyoncé curated for The Lion King remake. Lion King: The Gift featured Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, Tierra Whack and many more.