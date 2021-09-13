Jay-Z and Beyoncé made history when they were enlisted for Tiffany & Co's "About Love" campaign, even if it did come with a bit of backlash. The couple made the announcement in a gorgeous set of photos which included Bey dawning the historic and controversial Tiffany Yellow Diamond. Still, it was a moment that announced The Carters as the new ambassadors for Tiffany and today, they've unveiled a brand new ad that includes Bey's rendition of "Moon River."

The new "About Love" ad opens up with Jay-Z at a typewriter while watching a video of Beyoncé singing a rendition of the classic song by a piano. From there, they finally reconnect as Hov films Beyonce with a Super 8 camera and the two sip champagne.

BTS footage of their campaign also surfaced which includes Jay-Z and Beyoncé joking about getting re-engaged -- largely, because Jay wants an engagement ring. Beyonce also notes that they'll be celebrating 20 years together next year.

The videos of the couple's new ad arrive just days after The Carters and Tiffany & Co. announced the About Love scholarship program -- a collaborative effort between BeyGOOD, The Shawn Carter Foundation, and Tiffany & Co.'s philanthropic arm. A $2M scholarship will be distributed to help pay for tuition for students at five HBCU's -- Norfolk State University in Virginia, University of Arkansas Pine Bluff, Bennett College in North Carolina, Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, and Central State University in Ohio.