Jay-Z and Beyoncé have listed their New Orleans mansion for sale, TMZ reports. The 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom home takes up 13,292 square feet, and has been priced at $4,450,000.

The Carter mansion has been around since 1925, and was originally built a Presbyterian church. The listing says that “a Grammy winner” once said, “I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden. Although they don’t specify a name, both Queen B and Jay meet the criteria.

The house spans 3 stories and features 26-foot ceilings and Spanish baroque architecture. Within the one main residence, you’ll find three separate apartments, each of which are approximately 1,000 square feet. TMZ notes that as an added bonus for whoever purchases the property, the house will be painted exactly to their liking prior to the deal’s closure.

Just three months ago, the New Orleans home caught on fire, the outbreak has since been classified as “simple arson” and lasted a little longer than two hours. It’s unclear exactly what sort of condition the mansion was in after the fire, but we’re sure that the Carters had it well-cleaned before it hit the market.

In other news, Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been spending more time in the public eye as of late. The pair usually like to keep to themselves, although they were spotted attending a luxurious Italian wedding, featuring Kanye West as a performer over the weekend.

Jay also recently went viral after an especially wholesome clip of him running into Kelly Rowland at a movie premiere began making rounds on Twitter.

