Jay-Z and Beyoncé are on the verge of making history -- again.

After appearing together in a gawdy Tiffany & Co. ad campaign in which Hov and Bey dive all the way into lavishness and elegance, music's most notable and most important power couple could end up competing against each other.

With the 2022 Oscars set to take place next March in Los Angeles, fans are already looking ahead to February 8, Oscars Nomination day, and have realized that both Jay and Beyoncé could be nominated for Best Original Song.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"Be Alive," which Beyoncé wrote with DIXSON, a Roc-Nation signee, is set to be featured at the end of the upcoming Will Smith film, King Richard and is a favorite to land a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. "Guns Go Bang," a collab with Kid Cudi, is set to be included in the All-Black Western Film The Harder They Fall, a film that Hov co-produced, and is also a favorite to land an Oscar nomination.

However, due to restrictions on the allowed number of entries per film, The Harder They Fall's title track, "The Harder They Fall," could also reportedly be Jay-Z's offering to the Oscars. It has yet to be decided by Netflix and Roc Nation which of the two tracks will receive the Oscar push but, either way, it looks like both Hov and Beyoncé will receive nominations in the same category.

Other couples including Tim Robbins and Susan Sarandon, Joel Coen and Frances McDonald and Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams have received Oscar nominations in the same year and even for the same films, but no couple has ever been nominated in the same category.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

There are a couple months until nominations are announced but based on the collective clout Jay and Bey hold, it would not be a surprise at all to see both of their names and records nominated for Best Original Song.

What do you think of the couple's most recent chance at making history? Let us know in the comments below.

