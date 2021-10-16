Beyoncé and Jay-Z were spotted in Venice, Italy on Saturday, at Alexandre Arnault’s second wedding ceremony. Alexandre Arnault is the son of the world's richest man, Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault.

Alexandre, 29, serves as the executive vice president of LVMH brand Tiffany & Co. Alexandre's bride, Géraldine Guyot, founded the French brand, D’Estrëe.

For the ceremony, Beyoncé rocked a black peacoat over a blue dress, while Jay went with a classic blue three-piece suit.



Al Bello / Getty Images

Beyoncé, who celebrated her 40th birthday, last month, and Jay recently appeared in a Tiffany & Co. campaign alongside a rare Basquiat piece.

"We don’t have any literature that says he made the painting for Tiffany,” Arnault explained, regarding the campaign. “But we know a little bit about Basquiat. We know his family. We did an exhibition of his work at the Louis Vuitton Foundation a few years back. We know he loved New York, and that he loved luxury and he loved jewelry. My guess is that the [blue painting] is not by chance. The color is so specific that it has to be some kind of homage.”

Check out pictures of Jay and Beyoncé from Alexandre's wedding below.

