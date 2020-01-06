While the Golden Globes may be a big night for Hollywood, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were not stressing about it. The couple arrived late to the ceremony in Beverly Hills on Sunday night. A photograph shows them waiting to be seated as Kate McKinnon presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Carol Burnett Award for Achievement in Television.

LA Times writer, Amy Kaufman, tweeted the photo and also pointed out that Jay and Bey's bodyguard was standing nearby, gripping two bottles of Ace of Spaces behind his back. For those confused why the power couple would be under the impression that the Golden Globes is a BYOB event, the reasoning behind them bringing Ace is that Jay is a part owner of the champagne company and the evening was sponsored by Moët & Chandon. Remember on 4:44's "Family Feud" when Jay said "I'll be damned if I drink some Belvedere while Puff got Ciroc?" Well, he brought that same energy to the Golden Globes. The couple probably walked in late for similar reasons. The Hollywood Foreign Press has been notorious for its racial bias, so The Carters' tardiness could be interpreted as a shot at the institution and an acknowledging of their own worth.

Beyoncé was nominated in the Best Original Song category for "Spirit" from The Lion King, but lost to "I'm Gonna Love Me Again" from Rocketman.