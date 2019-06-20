Disney just released the live-action remake of Aladdin and soon enough, they'll unveil another live-action remake of one of their classic films. The Lion King is set to arrive in July with a star-studded cast including Beyoncé, Donald Glover, Seth Rogan, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more. With Donald Glover and Beyonce co-starring opposite each other as Simba and Nala, people have been eager to also hear their musical contributions to the film. A new promo for the film surfaced earlier today which features a snippet of Beyonce and Glover's duet of "Can You Feel The Love."

Earlier this month, Disney unveiled the first look of Beyonce as Nala. Now, the latest international TV spot for Lion King includes a very stripped down version of Beyoncé and Donald Glover's cover of Elton John's classic hit. It also gives a better look at the film with Mufasa (James Earl Jones) narrating the clip, telling Simba, "Look at the stars. The great kings look down on us from those stars. And so will I."

The anticipation for the film is very high right now, especially with the star-studded cast. The box office predictions state that the film could make anywhere between $180M to $230M in its opening weekend which is much more than what Disney's Aladdin movie made during their opening weekend.

Lion King hits theatres on July 18th.