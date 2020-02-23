Last night (Feb. 22), the 51st NAACP Image Awards took place in Pasadena, CA and Beyonce Knowles-Carter and her daughter, Blue Ivy took home the award for Best Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration for their work on "Brown Skin Girl." The song featured on The Lion King: The Gift (2019) also features the likes of Nigerian singer/songwriter, WizKid and hip-hop newcomer SAINt JHN. With this victory, Blue Ivy Carter officially shares the title of 'award-winning artist' with her mother and father, Jay Z, who have racked up over fifty award titles during their illustrious music careers.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

At eight-years-old, Blue Ivy Carter has become the youngest artist to win an award of this magnitude. Blue Ivy's grandmother, Tina Knowles Lawson, took to her Instagram account to celebrate her granddaughter's victory, posting a single picture of Blue captioning the photo:

"Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on 'Brown Skin Girl' from the Album The Gift. The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice."

Unfortunately, the Carter klan was unable to attend the event, but that didn't stop Beyonce from bringing home a plethora of awards. The Ivy Park Collection creator won awards for Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) for Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, Outstanding Album for Homecoming: The Live Album, Outstanding Song – Traditional for "Spirit," Outstanding Song – Contemporary for "Before I Let Go," Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, and Outstanding Female Artist.

While Beyonce performed well at this year's NAACP Awards, Rihanna had one of the most memorable moments of the night when she received a standing ovation for her speech on racial unity. Check out Tine Knowles Lawson IG post celebrating Blue Ivy Carter's historic award-winning night below.