While the pop rock band, OneRepublic, has built a name for itself through multiple hit songs - like "Apologize," "Counting Stars" and "If I Lose Myself" - its lead vocalist, Ryan Tedder, also commands a lot of respect for his songwriting contributions to other artists. Tedder has worked with most of this century's biggest pop artists, including Beyoncé and Adele. He has writing credits on Beyoncé's 2008 album, I Am... Sasha Fierce, most notably the her Grammy award-winning song, "Halo." He continued to work with Bey on her next two albums, as well. In regards to Adele, he played a role in penning her hits, "Turning Tables" and "Rumour Has It."

Now, Tedder is calling in favors from these superstars for the sake of OneRepublic's next record, set for a 2020 release. Backstage at Global Citizen's benefit concert in Central Park this past weekend, Tedder revealed in an interview that he has enlisted Beyoncé and Adele to appear ON THE SAME TRACK. As if this wasn't enough star power for a single song to contain, Coldplay's Chris Martin will be playing piano on the bridge. When the interviewer from Z100 New York started bashfully asking for any secrets about OneRepublic's upcoming record, Tedder interrupted him to share the details of this major collaboration, as if he could barely contain his excitement.

We're excited to hear how the song turns out, too.