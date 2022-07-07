We're weeks away from receiving a new Beyoncé album so it comes as no surprise that rumors about the hitmaker have been flourishing. Beyoncé's "Break My Soul" has caused debates to erupt about House and Dance music, as well as sparked speculation regarding the sonic delivery of her forthcoming album, Renaissance. As her fans await more information and releases, the New York Post shared a report with claims that Bey and Co. are vetting collaborators in a specific way.

According to the outlet and their "sources," Beyoncé and her team are "reportedly running #MeToo checks on everyone involved in her new album."

The Post reported that at least two artists considered to be "high-profile" have already been rejected, although they didn't give names, or even hints, as to who those musicians could be.

The decision to run these sorts of checks allegedly stems from Beyoncé's previous work with the producer Detail who co-wrote "Drunk in Love," the 2015 track that found Bey and husband JAy-Z once again joining forces in the studio. Detail, real name Noel Fisher, was later accused of sexual harassment, rape, abuse, and using his fame to coerce women. He has repeatedly denied the allegations against him.

“Beyonce was devastated when she found out Detail, one of her past collaborators, was accused of rape and sexual assault,” the source told The Sun. “She stopped working with him and her team now run #MeToo checks on any potential collaborators. Two songs from high-profile artists have been rejected because of alleg­ations they are facing."

This information hasn't been confirmed by Beyoncé, but this source insists that the singer “wants to set an example that any abuse shouldn’t be normalized.”

