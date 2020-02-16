BEXEY Drops New Project "BLOOD, MAGIC & DIAMONDS"

The London-bred musician, BEXEY, has officially released his third full-length musical offering, BLOOD, MAGIC & DIAMONDS (2020), since coming onto the scene in 2016. While his debut EP, Instant Rush (2016) and follow up project, Spooky Electrick (2018), have garnered him a loyal fanbase, BEXEY gained a lot of notoriety as Lil Peep's close friend and collaborator. The rapper also on the receiving side of a lot of criticism when unintentionally filmed Peep sleeping on the day he passed away from an overdose. Despite the adversity in recent years, he's rose to the occasion and provided the masses with another listen-worthy project in BLOOD, MAGIC, & DIAMONDS.

BLOOD, MAGIC, & DIAMONDS pushes the boundaries of traditional hip-hop as it incorporates some elements from the U.K.'s grime scene as well as some aspects of pop-punk. BEXEY kicks off the project with a melancholy track "LAST FOUR WORDS" before getting into his trap music bag on "GO MODE." His next track, "FLATLINE," sends its listeners into a dizzying whirlwind of emotions as backward samples float throughout the instrumental. Later in the project, BEXEY and Keith Ape exchange flows on "HI ROLLA" before the project is closed by "STATE OF EMERGENCY." The 23-year-old rapper shows growth and his willingness to experiment with different musical elements throughout this new project.

Listen to BEXEY's BLOOD, MAGIC & DIAMONDS in the streaming link provided below and let us know your thoughts on the project in the comment section.

Tracklist

1. LAST FOUR WORDS

2. GO MODE

3. FLATLINE

4. WITCHCRAFT GIRLS

5. HI ROLLA (feat. Keith Ape)

6. STATE OF EMERGENCY