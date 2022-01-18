On Monday, January 17th, You Again actress Betty White would've celebrated her 100th birthday. Unfortunately, she passed away on New Years Eve at the age of 99, ending 2021 with one last brutal gut punch for her adoring fans.

In the weeks following her passing tributes from all across the internet have been pouring in, and seeing as yesterday would've been a big day for her, the Illinois-born star's assistant paid tribute to her boss with a wholesome Facebook tribute.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Above a photo of the Golden Girls smiling while wearing a bold green and blue outfit, she wrote "Hello Everyone! It's Kiersten. Betty's Assistant. On this special day, I wanted to share this photo of Betty," which she added was taken on December 20th, 2021 – not much more than a week prior to her death.

"I believe it's one of the last photos of her," Kiersten confirmed. "She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place."

On top of all the sweet social media posts, White's legacy was also honoured in a very special way yesterday – with the premiere of a documentary called Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration that was set to make its debut at her 100th birthday party. Although White is no longer around, producers and directors Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein wanted to share their beautiful work with the world.

"We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long," they said in a statement following her death.

"We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life – and experience what made her such a national treasure."

RIP Betty White.



