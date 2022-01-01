The death of Betty White has left many of us in a sombre mood today. The 99-year-old actress had a life while lived, amassing an impressive amount of acting credits and other noteworthy awards and experiences throughout her career. The news feels especially upsetting when taking into account the fact that the late star was due to celebrate her 100th birthday in the new year, on January 17th.

The Illinois native's forthcoming big day was set to be a major celebration, and as Complex reports, a documentary film titled Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration was expected to premiere on the 17th in the Hot in Cleveland star's honour. Seeing as she tragically passed in her home on December 31st, some have been wondering whether the show will still go on.

Silver Screen Collection/Contributor/Getty Images

Producers and directors Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein released a statement with more information regarding the movie, saying, "our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer."

"We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long. We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure."

Names like Clint Eastwood, Jay Leno, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Tina Fey, Ryan Reynolds, and Carol Burnett all appear in the upcoming release. Check out the trailer for Boettcher and Trinklein's Betty White documentary below. RIP.

