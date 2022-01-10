Betty White's death certificate reportedly reveals that the late actress suffered a stroke before passing away at the age of 99, last month. White would've turned 100 on January 17.

According to TMZ, the certificate lists her official cause of death as a cerebrovascular accident, which can be caused by blood clots or broken blood vessels in the brain.



Toby Canham / Getty Images

Despite suffering the stroke, those who knew White say she was in good spirits afterward and died peacefully in her sleep.

Her agent and close friend, Jeff Witjas, announced her passing in a statement on New Year's Eve.

"Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever," Witjas said, according to PEOPLE. "I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."

White was one of the earliest female stars in Hollywood. Her biggest roles on the screen came in the CBS sitcom, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, as well as the NBC sitcom, The Golden Girls.

[Via]