Betty White is one of America's national treasures. The actress has been a major figure in popular culture for as long as most of us can remember, boasting an impressive career that has spanned over eight different decades and counting. Her most infamous roles came from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, and she carries the distinction of having worked the longest in television industry history. As she celebrates her 99th birthday today (January 17th), the actress joked about how with her mature age, no one can give her a bedtime.



Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

"Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission," the Los Angeles raised actress told The Associated Press. To celebrate her born day, White shared that she plans to relax and feed a pair of ducks that regularly stop by her Los Angeles home. After that, she disclosed to the outlet that she'll enjoy some hot dogs and French fries with her longtime friend Jeff Witjas. She also shared he'll bring along some roses for the actress.

The actress told PEOPLE magazine in a recent interview ahead of her birthday about how she feels about inching one step closer to the major century-milestone. "I am blessed with good health," she said, "so turning 99 is no different than turning 98."



Hulton Archive/Getty Images

She added that while her birthday is much more low-key this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she's anticipating "visiting with close friends and bringing food to my animal friends" once it is safe to do so.

Happy 99th Birthday to Betty White!

