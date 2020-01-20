Somehow, someway, Vince Gilligan took Breaking Bad's beloved Saul Goodman and brought him on a surprisingly emotional, compelling, and Emmy-nominated journey. Now, it would appear the prequel series that is Better Call Saul is coming to an end. The best kind of end, mind you: one that willingly rockets headlong toward its well-mapped conclusion, accepting that all good things must indeed conclude. Deadline reports that AMC has officially renewed the Bob Odenkirk-led series for a sixth and final season.

With season five set to premiere on back-to-back nights of February 23 and February 24, the ten-episode arc will find our hero becoming the dubious yet loveable scumbag he was born to be. Speaking on the journey thus far, showrunner Peter Gould praised the commitment of Sony and AMC. "From Day 1 of Better Call Saul, my dream was to tell the complete story of our complicated and compromised hero, Jimmy McGill – now AMC and Sony are making that dream come true,” says Gould, at Better Call Saul's TCA winter press tour. "We couldn’t be more grateful to the fans and critics who are making this journey possible. Next month we start work on the sixth and final season — we’re going to do our damnedest to stick the landing.”

Look for Better Call Saul to wrap on a high note, if Breaking Bad is any indication of where things might be headed. One has to wonder how many more familiar faces might show up for the ride. Does anyone have love for Better Call Saul?