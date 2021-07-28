There's a new season of Better Call Saul on the way, but there has been a minor setback following an emergency on set. It is reported that the upcoming season of the Breaking Bad spin-off is set to arrive sometime next year, but on Tuesday (July 27) evening, the show's star, Bob Odenkirk, was hospitalized.

Odenkirk, who portrays the title character shady lawyer Saul Goodman, has earned himself several awards for his compelling performances on both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk was in Albuquerque, New Mexico filming the last and final season of the show when he suddenly collapsed.



Tommaso Boddi / Stringer / Getty Images

Details regarding the scare are unknown at this time, but it has been reported that production crew members immediately rushed to his aid. Odenkirk was swiftly taken to the hospital and it is reported that he is currently receiving medical care. Hollywood has vocalized both concern and support for the 58-year-old actor as he recovers.

Because there is little known about the emergency and the status of Odenkirk's health, it is also unclear if and when Better Call Saul filming will resume. We send well wishes his way and hope for a speedy recovery.

[via][via]