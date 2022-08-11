Beto O'Rourke, Texas' former United States representative and current governor candidate, has been trending after he put a heckler in their place at a town hall meeting. While he expressed his sorrow for the horrific mass shooting that took the lives of 21 innocent people, someone was heard laughing at his statements. This triggered Beto, causing him to lash out and yell, "It may be funny to you motherf*cker, but it’s not funny to me, okay?"

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images

After his choice of words, the crowd erupted with cheering and clapping. "We're [going to] make sure that our kids who are starting their school year right now... that they don't have to worry about somebody walking into their school with a weapon," he stated. Beto continued his speech by stating that a common ground must be found between democrats and republicans and gun owners and non-gun owners.

Following this, Beto took to Twitter and explained his frustrations. He wrote, "Nothing more serious to me than getting justice for the families in Uvalde and stopping this from ever happening again."

He also added, "The parents in Uvalde are demanding action to address gun violence so no more families have to go through what they are experiencing. As governor, I will work with them to deliver it."

While the video footage didn't capture who was laughing, it did confirm that whoever it was was a supporter for Greg Abbott, the current governor of Texas.

Watch the full clip in its entirety below.