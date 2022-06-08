Over the years, artists have taken to their platforms or released statements about not being included in nominations lists. It is something that occurs in all aspects of the industry—film, stage, television, music, visual art, and beyond. However, rarely does a network react to an artist's complaint, and this time, BET has taken notice of Lil Nas X's complaints.

Although the rapper has been a leading force for years in the Pop industry and holds platinum plaques, No. 1 hits, viral sensations, and chart records that have outdone Mariah Carey, Lil Nas X didn't find his name in this year's BET Awards nominations.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

He has repeatedly taken to social media to say this is all a product of homophobia within the Black community, and then he teased a track where he outwardly says "f*ck BET." Following his rants, the network shared several images of Lil Nas X to their social media account to celebrate his career.

"This is bigger than the #BETAwards. This is real life and we will always rock with Lil’ Nas X and stand for our people," they wrote alongside their post. According to The Shade Room, BET also released a statement explaining Lil Nas X's exclusion.

"We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed 'Old Town Road' with Billy Ray Cyrus at 'BET Awards' 2019 and his 'BET Awards' 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET."



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer / Getty Images

"Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy."

"At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community."

Check it out below.