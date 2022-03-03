Murder Inc was one of the most famous record labels of the early 2000s for Hip-Hop and R&B. Under the leadership of Irv Gotti, talented acts such as Ja Rule and Ashanti would become multi-platinum selling artists producing a litany of hits at a relentless pace. But, like all good things, Murder Inc fell as quickly as they rose to prominence, as inner turmoil and label woes plagued the once tight collective. Unfortunately, for many fans, there was never a proper explanation as to what happened to cause the labels regression; well, until now.

Billboard reported that the Murder Inc story will be told through a docuseries set to premiere on BET. The docuseries will document the humble beginnings of the Irv Gotti label, the fall, and the very hopeful future as the label looks to make a return.

John Parra/Getty Images for Barstool Sports

With their eyes on a Summer date for the premiere of the doc, Irv Gotti touched on what fans could expect from the stories of Murder Inc, saying, “I got to start my record label with Ja Rule by my side. My life was filled with great lows, but I’m not ashamed of those lows. It all helped make me the person I am today. With this documentary series, I plan to tell the truth and nothing but the truth.”

Ja Rule was able to his business partner's sentiments as he expressed his gratitude for that experience and being able to tell his story, saying, “Pain is love. We endured the pain so others could feel the love."





While we don't have a specific summer date yet, we can be sure to get a trailer in the coming months leading up to the debut of BET's Murder Inc doc.

